Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,646 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.0% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,122 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 83,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after buying an additional 33,586 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 182,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.14. 12,247,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,828,668. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day moving average of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
