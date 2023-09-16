Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 23,823 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,823 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Paramount Global worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 130.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.06. 18,420,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,798,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.