Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,288 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,288 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $5,710,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 18.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $860,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SKX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.38. 2,922,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,945. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.