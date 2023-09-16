SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,336,000 after buying an additional 311,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,913,000 after buying an additional 151,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,704,000 after buying an additional 149,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,599,000.

Shares of MDY traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,993. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $500.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.96 and its 200 day moving average is $465.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

