14,170 Shares in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR) Purchased by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:FCTR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,805 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.