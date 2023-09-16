Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $340,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hess were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,386,000 after purchasing an additional 93,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $753,036,000 after acquiring an additional 682,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,806,000 after acquiring an additional 150,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 2.5 %

HES stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.35. 2,770,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,066. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.33.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

