Clarus Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.25. 13,654,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,054,903. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.06 and its 200 day moving average is $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.41.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

