Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $42.71. 22,983,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,499,189. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

