Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 354,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Viavi Solutions worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $23,772,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,415,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,952,000 after buying an additional 1,746,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 589.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,765 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,579,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 556,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $55,002.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,249.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $55,002.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,249.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $71,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 4,457,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,640. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.43 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

