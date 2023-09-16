Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,461 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Target by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Target by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.05. 4,919,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.55. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $120.75 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

