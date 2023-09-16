Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,293 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises about 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,781,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,266. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.86. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. Citigroup cut their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

