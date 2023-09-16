Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $138.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.72.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

