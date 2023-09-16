Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 2,907 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 423.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.52 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.60.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $374.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.14.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

