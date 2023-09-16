Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $59.44

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.44 and last traded at $59.68, with a volume of 4435507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

