Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 11,828 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 57.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,828 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Bank of America upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.