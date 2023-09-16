JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $482.00

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 482 ($6.03) and last traded at GBX 480 ($6.01), with a volume of 1490202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474 ($5.93).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,171.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 14.03 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 469.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 462.22.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a GBX 4.61 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.25. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,390.24%.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

