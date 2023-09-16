Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Up 6%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 806,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,609,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $731.61 million, a P/E ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 176,774 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 90.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 175,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 49,285 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,945,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

