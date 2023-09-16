DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.17

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 512610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.48 million. DigitalBridge Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is -2.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after buying an additional 4,176,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,431,000 after buying an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $11,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,885 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,835,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

