Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 2.9%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.99. 377,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,114,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The company has a market cap of $880.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 74.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

