Fulton Bank N.A. Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 7.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in CSX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CSX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,736,000 after buying an additional 186,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CSX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

