LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 7,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 32,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd.

LiveWire Group Trading Down 3.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

