Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WAT

Waters Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $275.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.60. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $248.18 and a 12-month high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.