Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Shares Gap Up to $3.28

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.49. Banco Itaú Chile shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 502 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Banco Itaú Chile in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Banco Itaú Chile alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITCL

Banco Itaú Chile Price Performance

About Banco Itaú Chile

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Itaú Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Itaú Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.