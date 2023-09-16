Apella Capital LLC Purchases New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,478,404,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

TRV opened at $164.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.56 and its 200 day moving average is $172.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

