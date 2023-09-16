YES WORLD Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 33% lower against the dollar. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $7,379.48 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

