Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $13.39 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $13.39 or 0.00050405 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $207.49 million and approximately $911,673.72 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00151851 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024627 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026686 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003809 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,493,975 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

