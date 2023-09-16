Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20,845.06

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $20,845.06 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00151851 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024627 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026686 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003809 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

