Financial Analysis: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) versus Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Gladstone Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $239.74 million 11.15 $41.50 million $0.56 44.50 Gladstone Land $91.41 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 19.94% 10.20% 3.60% Gladstone Land N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.0% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and Gladstone Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 0 2 5 0 2.71 Gladstone Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.70%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Gladstone Land on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, transportation fleet enhancements, renewable natural gas plants, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 126 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 31 times over the prior 34 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0462 per month, or $0.5544 per year.

