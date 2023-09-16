AstraZeneca Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 33,864 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 104% compared to the average volume of 16,573 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,406,000 after buying an additional 211,055 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after buying an additional 4,348,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after buying an additional 1,561,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,179,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,574,000 after buying an additional 499,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.