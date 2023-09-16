ARK Investment Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after acquiring an additional 855,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after acquiring an additional 270,260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after acquiring an additional 275,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.04. 6,014,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,882. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.