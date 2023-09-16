ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thales were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thales in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Thales Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS THLEF traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.75. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671. Thales S.A. has a twelve month low of $107.55 and a twelve month high of $158.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Thales Company Profile
Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.
