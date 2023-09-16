ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thales were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thales in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLEF traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.75. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671. Thales S.A. has a twelve month low of $107.55 and a twelve month high of $158.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

