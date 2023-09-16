Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 1,590 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $52.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.