ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 2,254 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,034,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,517,327,000 after acquiring an additional 239,988 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Garmin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,739,000 after acquiring an additional 209,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after acquiring an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,772,000 after acquiring an additional 70,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.12. 1,226,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.86.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

