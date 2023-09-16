Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

