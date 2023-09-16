ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMAWF traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.61. 623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.18. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $183.25.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.