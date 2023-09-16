monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 13,721,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,997,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in monday.com by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,156,000 after buying an additional 1,332,770 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after buying an additional 250,756 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in monday.com by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 893,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after buying an additional 275,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 776,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,755,000 after buying an additional 178,743 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on monday.com from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.56.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.38. 521,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,349. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $189.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.01.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

