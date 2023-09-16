Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Holdings Lifted by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,776 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 1.03% of Xometry worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 183,696 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Xometry by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xometry by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 725,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $78,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,917.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $78,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,917.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Hornig sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,384 shares in the company, valued at $625,434.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,611 shares of company stock valued at $503,971. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Xometry stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. The company has a market cap of $820.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $64.35.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.27 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 22.91% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

