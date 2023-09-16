ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 40,591 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,591 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 1.40% of FARO Technologies worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FARO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

FARO Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FARO Technologies stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 641,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.29. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $36.74.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 15.98%.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

