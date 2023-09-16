ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 87,874 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 87,874 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. BOKF NA bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 42.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,627 shares of company stock worth $6,204,371. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,216,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,556. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 320.70, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $91.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.48.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

