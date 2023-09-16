ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,894 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Cellebrite DI worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLBT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 53,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 507,190 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at approximately $956,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 43.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 146,057 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

CLBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

CLBT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 392,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,211. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a positive return on equity of 60.26%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

