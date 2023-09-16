ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,127 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.86% of Proto Labs worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 9.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 8.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 462,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,766. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $702.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.88 million. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

