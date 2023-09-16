ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HEI. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.40.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.56. 488,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,912. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $138.82 and a 12-month high of $182.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.