ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 5,932 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Camtek worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Camtek by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 239,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camtek by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Camtek from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities upped their price target on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Articles

