ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 2,418 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $170.01. 448,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,222. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.72. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.19 and a 1-year high of $171.95.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.22.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

