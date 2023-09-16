ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,918 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Similarweb by 539.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Similarweb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Similarweb from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Similarweb from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Similarweb Stock Performance

Shares of Similarweb stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 33,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,576. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. Similarweb Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $53.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.71 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 280.17% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

