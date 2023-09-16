Traders Buy Large Volume of ON Semiconductor Put Options (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 15,849 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 17% compared to the average volume of 13,544 put options.

Insider Activity

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,378 shares of company stock worth $6,030,709. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average of $87.97.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Bank of America raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on ON

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.