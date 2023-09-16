Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Copart Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.19. Copart has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $47.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $35.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,547,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,294,060 shares in the company, valued at $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,547,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Earnings History for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

