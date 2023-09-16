Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Copart Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.19. Copart has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $47.38.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $35.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.10.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,547,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,294,060 shares in the company, valued at $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,547,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.