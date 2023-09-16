Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Raised by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.91. 5,677,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,837. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.