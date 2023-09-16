ARK Investment Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,720,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,151,000 after acquiring an additional 74,720 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Mizuho boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $136.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,737. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

