AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,881 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of AudioCodes worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 7.4% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,160,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,871,000 after buying an additional 148,334 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,511,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 136,195 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 160,181 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of AudioCodes stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 258,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,125. The company has a market cap of $329.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.18 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

